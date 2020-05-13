Summary

Meltwater Helps Hughes Agency

Gain complete visibility into conversations anywhere

"Meltwater's new platform allows me to be more nimble. An important client of ours was onsite at a conference and wanted all the coverage in real-time. We accessed the dashboard, pulled the report, and had it to him within minutes."

Guide decision-making with detailed reporting

"We had a hot-button topic that was getting pickup across the country BuzzFeed, the Huffington Post, other national media- and our client needed to know where the reach was highest. That was important to them and that?s available with Meltwater reporting."

Listen, monitor, and respond in real time

"The mobile app is a lifesaver. I was actually at my son's daycare when the news came through that my client's biggest competitor was acquired by a foreign company. I fired off the news to the executive team that minute. Without the mobile app, my client could have been blindsided."

— Amanda Long, Account Director