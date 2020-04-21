Challenge

Thought leadership positioning

Sometimes, being the hard working communication professionals that we are, we engross ourselves so much in daily activities and driving goals that we run the risk of creating and working in our own little bubbles. No business is an island, and working in a bubble is not ideal. When we're unfamiliar with the goings on in the industry around us, we put ourselves in a vulnerable and un-competitive position.

Analyzing our competition is one way to stay ahead, another is increasing the amount of publicity we receive. Although, as Global Marine Systems found out, this is easier said than done. Regular press mentions helps to establish companies as experts. If we're often mentioned in the media, audiences naturally assume we're the leaders in that field and the go to for a particular solution.

That being said, receiving a large number of press mentions isn't helpful if half are negative. "Whether or not we are being portrayed in a positive light is important to us." the Marketing & Communications Manager notes. With media on our side we see many benefits such as boosting credibility, engagement, message reach and our overall competitiveness. So how does Global Marine Systems ensure they're perceived favorably?