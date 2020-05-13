Summary

Meltwater Helps Ten|10 Group

Distinguish itself from competitors

"Our sweet spot is independent oil and gas companies that are backed by private equity, and we think we are the best in that arena. Meltwater helps us retain that."

Use reporting as a way into more successful outcomes

"Being able to report to our clients is positive in itself. But then I can look closely at our press release distribution and wonder why this media outlet didn't pick this up, and this one did. In each case, we can follow up and turn these outcomes into positives."

Increase loyalty from existing customers and drive new business

"Meltwater is making a big difference. Our clients will look at these reports and the impact of the coverage we've generated over the last month and go 'wow.' Meltwater helps with retaining and expanding our current business, as well as attracting new clients."

— Casey Nikoloric, Founder and Managing Principal