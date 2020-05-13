Challenge

Monitor, Mobilize, and Report Across 19 Countries

TECHO, formerly named Un Techo para mi País, which means 'a roof for my country' in Spanish, was founded 20 years ago in Chile. The nonprofit seeks to overcome poverty in informal settlements, strengthening community development, promoting active participation, and contributing to the media and the public agenda.

Inspired by the UN's agenda to end poverty and hunger by 2030, TECHO has stepped up to increase awareness about the unfair situation of inequality in Latin America and the committed work of community residents in their effort to improve their living conditions.

TECHO wanted a platform that could help them better understand their audience, and then plan, execute and optimize campaigns more efficiently. The first step in the use of Meltwater has been to capture those conversations related to TECHO's work (activities and campaigns), and to issues linked to inequality and the reality of informal settlements, all appearing in news websites and social media. They also wanted the ability to measure their effectiveness and learn from their experiences.