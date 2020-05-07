Solution

Quick discovery and even quicker action with the Meltwater suite

Tata CliQ deployed Meltwater to aid research required for business development. They did this through monitoring of online media and social coverage to extract relevant information. The advanced search feature helped the brand in conducting editorial research related to the market, competition, product categories and more. They then used the insights found to streamline business decisions during their launch phase. Post this, to be competitive in the e-commerce industry, it was crucial for the brand to assess: sales cycles, consumer behavior, new products interests for diversification, new markets, previously successful advertising campaigns within the industry, popular content/ distribution channels and industry related news. All these insights were powered through relevant keywords searches within the Meltwater platform that enabled Tata CliQ to establish strategies and standards for the newly launched brand.

We've included a couple of examples where the brand incorporated Meltwater insight below:

- Evaluating festive campaigns in the past year to understand consumer responses

- Generating content ideas from the most talked about topics for the brand's 'Que magazine'

which establishes thought leadership and awareness within their target audience. Meltwater's listening capabilities also allows tracking and monitoring of their own coverage versus their competition's, while the Meltwater Engage platform helps them interact and engage one-on-one or en masse with their target audience through multiple social channels.