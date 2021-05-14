Solution

Meltwater’s Social Influencer Tool

Combining Meltwater’s extensive influencer database and advanced analytics, DBL was able to seamlessly manage their influencer operation to optimise content performance via qualified and continuous partnership.

For a specialised niche beauty brand looking to drive online conversion via social media in the local market, it is important to raise brand/product awareness and interest among the newly-captured audiences, furthermore to develop a pool of potential customers that can be reactivated for later retargeting.

Through Meltwater, DBL and Talika formed partnerships with local beauty influencers targeting local young customers to educate the audience with product benefits and user experience, ultimately driving conversion via Instagram swipe-up feature to achieve both goals.

“Utilising Meltwater’s advanced selection filters and performance metrics analysis, we were able to identify local profiles in our required languages with high engagement rate, to best leverage their authentic user-generated video content produced in local languages (Cantonese & English).”