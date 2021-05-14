Talika – a French beauty brand committed to developing innovative skincare in eye care, skincare, body care, and beauty devices, approached Digital Business Lab (DBL) to support promoting the anniversary limited version of their iconic product in Hong Kong. Penetrating a market that is already saturated with numerous imported beauty brands, DBL was challenged to identify the right format and target audiences to drive targeted online conversion.
centralise workflow of influencer marketing management
reduce time on performance data gathering process and monitored progress in real-time
successfully activate influencer profiles to increase product awareness and boost campaign strategies
In addition to their established reach, each influencer had to meet a set of matching criteria to be qualified, with metrics including true reach, engagement rate, audience demographic, age, gender, and interest. In fact many female influencers have a follower composite of over 50% male audiences. The most crucial challenge was to uncover influencers who have a considerable amount of young potential customers.
DBL needed a tool that could complement their insights of the local beauty market to qualify prospective influencers, and combine influencer CRM elements plus performance monitoring to support the campaign’s content strategy and effectiveness.
“Utilising Meltwater’s advanced selection filters and performance metrics analysis, we were able to identify local profiles in our required languages with high engagement rate, to best leverage their authentic user-generated video content produced in local languages (Cantonese & English).”
Xavier Schillinger, Head of Social Media, Digital Business Lab
Combining Meltwater’s extensive influencer database and advanced analytics, DBL was able to seamlessly manage their influencer operation to optimise content performance via qualified and continuous partnership.
For a specialised niche beauty brand looking to drive online conversion via social media in the local market, it is important to raise brand/product awareness and interest among the newly-captured audiences, furthermore to develop a pool of potential customers that can be reactivated for later retargeting.
Through Meltwater, DBL and Talika formed partnerships with local beauty influencers targeting local young customers to educate the audience with product benefits and user experience, ultimately driving conversion via Instagram swipe-up feature to achieve both goals.
Combining influencer discovery, influencer relationships management from invitation to content curation, and performance ROI tracking, Meltwater centralises the workflow of influencer marketing management on one fully integrated platform. The brand also co-produced authentic localised testimonial video content with the influencers distributed over 3 weeks. Ultimately, the campaign succeeded in generating over 40,000 organic impressions on Instagram stories, and driving over 1,000 profile visits on Talika’s official Instagram account through the influencers’ stories.
Joining hands with Meltwater, DBL successfully activated high-quality influencer profiles for the campaign to increase product awareness while also gaining actionable performance insights for different marketing strategies, such as reactivating potential customers for later retargeting. With time reduced on gathering performance data, DBL monitored the performance metrics of each influencer closely and tracked the real-time impact (impression) of each Instagram story.
“Meltwater provided a hassle-free CRM for influencer management; we were able to operate seamlessly from inviting qualified influencers to experience the product after 28 days of testing, creating influencer briefs to optimise Instagram story’s performance, maintaining continuous relationship which the influencers documented the experience on their social media accounts within 3 weeks of campaign window, finally to content approval within the system.”