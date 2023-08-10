The solution Meltwater provided to TALI

According to Cham, Meltwater has radically improved TALI’s workflows and efficiency. The social team is using Meltwater’s social listening tool to handle the insights, sentiment analysis, trends and community monitoring required. The PR team is tracking press stories through Klear, which the account management team is also using to manage influencers.

“Our data storytelling is now more precise and rich with deeper insights, so our strategies and tactics are more informed and more effective,”he said.

“We now get real-time insights and data, so we can act on it quickly by creating content, addressing concerns, or even building a new strategy around it.