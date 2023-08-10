logo
Nine people standing together and smiling for the camera to take a group picture

TALI

As a marketing agency working with some of the coolest and most beloved brands in the Philippines like Dickies and Vans, Digital Innovators, Inc (also known as TALI) needs to be across the zeitgeist. Knowing what the public thinks, feels, and wants is crucial to TALI being able to create effective campaigns and content for their clients.

Meltwater helps TALI:

Generate meaningful reports for clients and management

Deep dive into reliable, real-time data to inform content and strategies

Work more efficiently and effectively than ever before

Track and monitor campaigns and social media sentiment

A man with short black hair smiling

We now get real-time insights and data, so we can act on it quickly by creating content, addressing concerns, or even building a new strategy around it.

Mark Cham, Co-Founder and VP for Digital, TALI

The challenge TALI faced

TALI’s solutions are rooted in data. TALI’s teams (including their social, public relations and account management teams) need to be able to closely monitor and research what’s being said on social media and online to ensure the content and strategies they’re developing are timely, relevant and effective.

Mark Cham, TALI’s Co-Founder and VP for Digital said the company had previously been relying on manual research to develop their strategies, including searching through native social media channels and looking for available data reports.

The solution Meltwater provided to TALI

According to Cham, Meltwater has radically improved TALI’s workflows and efficiency. The social team is using Meltwater’s social listening tool to handle the insights, sentiment analysis, trends and community monitoring required. The PR team is tracking press stories through Klear, which the account management team is also using to manage influencers.

“Our data storytelling is now more precise and rich with deeper insights, so our strategies and tactics are more informed and more effective,”he said.

A group of people standing together in an event
