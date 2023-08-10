The challenge TALI faced
TALI’s solutions are rooted in data. TALI’s teams (including their social, public relations and account management teams) need to be able to closely monitor and research what’s being said on social media and online to ensure the content and strategies they’re developing are timely, relevant and effective.
Mark Cham, TALI’s Co-Founder and VP for Digital said the company had previously been relying on manual research to develop their strategies, including searching through native social media channels and looking for available data reports.