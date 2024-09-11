SumUp
SumUp was founded in 2012 with a vision to provide small merchants around the world with user-friendly and cost-effective payment solutions. Today, SumUp stands as a leading fintech provider, aiding over 4 million small business owners in accepting cashless payments and thriving in their ventures. Their diverse offerings range from card terminals to online payment options such as invoices, vouchers, and payment links. SumUp ensures that every business, regardless of size, finds the right solution to serve its customers swiftly and effortlessly. With a user-friendly and reliable product experience, SumUp empowers small businesses to realize their visions and passionately drive their success. SumUp is the go-to choice for merchants seeking straightforward and effective payment solutions.
Meltwater supports SumUp:
Increased Efficiency through Real-Time Data: With Meltwater, SumUp has enhanced its communication strategies, accelerated data-driven decision-making, and improved team collaboration.
Competitive Analysis and Brand Positioning: Meltwater helps SumUp gain deeper insights into the competitive fintech landscape and adapt strategies for key markets like Europe and Brazil.
Media and Social Media Monitoring: Meltwater enables SumUp to effectively manage global PR campaigns and measure their impact. Teams can centralize data monitoring and respond to market changes in real time.
„The enthusiasm I felt when we started with Meltwater two years ago remains just as strong today, as the tool continues to evolve. These advancements go hand in hand with the excellent support we receive. Meltwater grows with us, and so do our relationships, which is invaluable to us.“
— Sheena McCaugherty, Senior Global Social Media Manager, SumUp
„What I particularly appreciate about Meltwater is the ability to customize dashboards to fit our campaigns and markets. This allows us to clearly display our KPIs at a glance, greatly simplifying our PR strategy.“
— Juliane Saleh-Büttner, PR & Communications DACH, SumUp
The Challenge
SumUp operates with numerous independent teams, each aligned with a shared vision and mission but free to design their campaigns and set individual goals. The challenge lies in ensuring that despite this autonomy, all teams contribute to overarching quarterly objectives. Particularly in communication—covering PR, social media, and employer branding—achieving a unified and consistent strategy across various markets proved difficult. Before Meltwater, data was fragmented locally and hard to compare, leading to inefficiencies and a lack of real-time insights. Due to disparate tools, monitoring social media conversations and analyzing audience sentiment were especially complex and time-consuming.
The Solution
In 2023, SumUp turned to Meltwater to address these challenges. The intuitive Meltwater dashboard quickly became a favorite for its ability to customize KPIs according to market, campaign, and topic. This cross-border visibility allows stakeholders throughout the organisation to use consistent and comparable data for informed decision-making. Meltwater enabled SumUp to better manage Comms strategies in its global markets, with a focus on Europe and Brazil, maximizing campaign effectiveness. Integrating PR data with social media to inform marketing strategies fostered synergies that reinforced SumUp’s positioning as a leading fintech brand.
Key Use Cases
Media Monitoring and Social Listening
SumUp leverages Meltwater to manage global PR campaigns and measure the success of its initiatives. By consolidating data into a central dashboard, teams can monitor brand perception and respond in real time to market changes. For instance, quarterly merchant survey results are utilized for both PR and social media to develop targeted campaigns.
Competitive Analysis and Brand Positioning
Meltwater helps SumUp gain a better understanding of the competitive fintech landscape and strengthen its market position. The visual representation of data, through Meltwater, allows teams to adapt strategies to current market conditions while maintaining a strong presence in key European and Brazilian markets.
Crisis Communication
Another crucial application is crisis communication. By monitoring brand mentions, SumUp can detect potential crises early and respond appropriately, which is vital for maintaining merchant and customer trust in the brand.
Conclusion
Consolidating reports from three functions (PR, Social Media and Employer Branding) has led to better efficiencies saving the team 30% of their reporting time.
The adoption of Meltwater has streamlined and optimized SumUp’s communication efforts across multiple markets. The ability to analyze data in real time and create tailored dashboards has not only enhanced team efficiency but also significantly improved decision-making quality. Meltwater’s exceptional customer service, offering swift and effective solutions, complements the platform's features, making it an indispensable partner for SumUp. With Meltwater’s support, SumUp continues to lead in the fintech sector and successfully navigate an increasingly competitive market.
