The Challenge

SumUp operates with numerous independent teams, each aligned with a shared vision and mission but free to design their campaigns and set individual goals. The challenge lies in ensuring that despite this autonomy, all teams contribute to overarching quarterly objectives. Particularly in communication—covering PR, social media, and employer branding—achieving a unified and consistent strategy across various markets proved difficult. Before Meltwater, data was fragmented locally and hard to compare, leading to inefficiencies and a lack of real-time insights. Due to disparate tools, monitoring social media conversations and analyzing audience sentiment were especially complex and time-consuming.

The Solution

In 2023, SumUp turned to Meltwater to address these challenges. The intuitive Meltwater dashboard quickly became a favorite for its ability to customize KPIs according to market, campaign, and topic. This cross-border visibility allows stakeholders throughout the organisation to use consistent and comparable data for informed decision-making. Meltwater enabled SumUp to better manage Comms strategies in its global markets, with a focus on Europe and Brazil, maximizing campaign effectiveness. Integrating PR data with social media to inform marketing strategies fostered synergies that reinforced SumUp’s positioning as a leading fintech brand.

Key Use Cases

Media Monitoring and Social Listening

SumUp leverages Meltwater to manage global PR campaigns and measure the success of its initiatives. By consolidating data into a central dashboard, teams can monitor brand perception and respond in real time to market changes. For instance, quarterly merchant survey results are utilized for both PR and social media to develop targeted campaigns.

Competitive Analysis and Brand Positioning

Meltwater helps SumUp gain a better understanding of the competitive fintech landscape and strengthen its market position. The visual representation of data, through Meltwater, allows teams to adapt strategies to current market conditions while maintaining a strong presence in key European and Brazilian markets.

Crisis Communication

Another crucial application is crisis communication. By monitoring brand mentions, SumUp can detect potential crises early and respond appropriately, which is vital for maintaining merchant and customer trust in the brand.

Conclusion

Consolidating reports from three functions (PR, Social Media and Employer Branding) has led to better efficiencies saving the team 30% of their reporting time.

The adoption of Meltwater has streamlined and optimized SumUp’s communication efforts across multiple markets. The ability to analyze data in real time and create tailored dashboards has not only enhanced team efficiency but also significantly improved decision-making quality. Meltwater’s exceptional customer service, offering swift and effective solutions, complements the platform's features, making it an indispensable partner for SumUp. With Meltwater’s support, SumUp continues to lead in the fintech sector and successfully navigate an increasingly competitive market.