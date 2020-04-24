Challenge

Bringing a Traditional Business into the Digital Age

The government body has been in operation since 1910, but over the years, the business and industry landscape has changed drastically. Technology has transformed most sectors and the mindset of people. The way people engage and communicate has also evolved, from being linear and one-way to immediate and two-way. To keep pace with this change and transformation, Statistics South Africa needed to transform by incorporating sophisticated new-age technology and services with the goal of capturing relevant information in their surroundings.

Statistics South Africa was in need of a media intelligence tool to help them track and analyze relevant conversations relating to the issues surrounding the data they collect. Not only this, but they also needed a way to disseminate this information through their statistical publications.