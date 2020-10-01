The Challenge

Acquire the Ability to Take on Bigger Assignments

How does a ripple become a wave, and a wave a tsunami? Splash founder Elysa Leonard was asking herself questions like these when she set her sights on growing bigger. Her agency had recently passed the 10-year mark and she was looking to take on more challenging projects. Opportunity arrived in the form of a global conference she was tasked with doing PR for. The subject matter was technical in nature—fog computing’s relationship to the Internet of Things (IoT)—and Leonard needed to identify experts & journalists to generate interest. She knew that technology could play a key role here. “I knew that getting the [bigger] work required bigger tools.”

Her long-time client, QuirkyCruise.com, needed a targeted email list that they could use to support their ambitious advertising goals. They created a contest to “live the life of a travel writer” as a way to capture emails. The winner would be asked to tell their story through an article with lots of pictures from the trip. Meltwater was the perfect tool to send the press release and track results. Next, Leonard’s work with a charity promoting coral reef restoration involved knowing who was discussing changes in ocean temperatures and coral restoration work throughout the world and through this could find potential sponsors to support the charity’s work.