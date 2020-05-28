Meltwater customer stories: Søstrene Grene

Solution

Monitoring and understanding global presence

Søstrene Grene experiences high media exposure, both in Denmark and abroad, which is why media monitoring and international PR management constitutes an important element of their communications work. With Meltwater, Søstrene Grene is able to monitor and manage their brand in a global context, while ensuring an in-depth understanding of their position in the market.

Søstrene Grene uses Meltwater's all-in-one PR tool for international press management. Through keyword searches and subject-based categories, Søstrene Grene can identify journalists and opinion leaders relevant to their specific industry and product area. This ensures that their PR strategy is based on insights that help increase effectiveness and performance.