Challenge

The need to build a social responsive brand to stay in pole position

The 2000s have been the era of change for Sodexo. With the growing adoption of online schemes and benefits, Sodexo's aim was to digitize themselves completely in order to stay relevant and the leader of their market.

In the past, the company did not monitor online consumer reviews and comments in real-time; however; the boom in social media interaction motivated them to consider taking an active step towards managing online reputation and capitalising on an engaged online audience.

The digital team was interested in discovering what was being said about their brand in the news and on social media so that problems and queries could be handled at the root. Moreover, keeping abreast of changing industry and consumer trends was another area the team wanted to explore.