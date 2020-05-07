Sodexo deliver services across two main categories - Employee Benefits and Incentive & Rewards and Recognition. Having launched in India in 1997, Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services is now a market leader in the meal benefits space. As a group, Sodexo provides access to a wide range of services that improve the quality of life of their consumers, promote work-life balance and increase employee motivation.
The 2000s have been the era of change for Sodexo. With the growing adoption of online schemes and benefits, Sodexo's aim was to digitize themselves completely in order to stay relevant and the leader of their market.
In the past, the company did not monitor online consumer reviews and comments in real-time; however; the boom in social media interaction motivated them to consider taking an active step towards managing online reputation and capitalising on an engaged online audience.
The digital team was interested in discovering what was being said about their brand in the news and on social media so that problems and queries could be handled at the root. Moreover, keeping abreast of changing industry and consumer trends was another area the team wanted to explore.
"We partnered with Meltwater at a critical time when we were transitioning towards digital. The tool helped us become a socially responsive brand where other tools like Google Alerts used previously did not fulfill the overall objective in the right manner."
Suvodeep Das, Vice President, Marketing at Sodexo
Sodexo recognizes that the reputation of the company is no longer in the hands of only the customer services team, and that other departments within the organization are equally responsible for delivering a great customer experience. Sodexo is a best-in-class example where marketing, merchant relations and customer service teams collaborate together to handle consumer responses. With the help of Meltwater's listening capability, the teams can be informed of all relevant mentions about the brand in the vast online space that requires acknowledgment, attention, and action. With the procedure set in place, teams are able to address the consumer concerns right at the beginning before things escalate.
At Sodexo, where it's not uncommon for the marketing team to run several brand campaigns simultaneously, measure initiatives to manage the overall brand image, and optimize future campaigns becomes crucial. The easily consumable dashboards provided by Meltwater allow them to analyze the overall brand image in the form of interactive graphs that measure key metrics like sentiment, media exposure etc. Beyond brand analysis, competition analysis, observing industry trends, and analyzing HR trends and employee benefits and reward schemes are other ways in which Sodexo leverages Meltwater's search capabilities.
"Email notifications and alerts have been the most beneficial for us. Our entire team, including marketing and customer services, is notified of the brand mentions, conversations, competitors and industry updates real-time."
For Sodexo, Meltwater was one of the tools that aided digital transformation to help them remain market leaders and relevant in the era of change.
"We are now adept to monitor competition, complaints and mentions that helps us get a clear picture of the market so that we are in a better position to anticipate and plan ahead of time."
— Sharon Batliwalla, Marketing Manager