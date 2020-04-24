Summary

Meltwater Helps Shelter Afrique To

Collect and Analyse Data in Real-Time

"Meltwater's media intelligence tools have helped us to collect valuable data and analyze it to better understand where our brand is in the online space and where it is going."

Connect with Important Influencers

"The Meltwater Influencer platform has enabled us to discover and contact important influencers across the continent. It has helped us immensely to extend our reach which, as a Pan-African business, is vital. We now know how to contact the right audience at the right time. That database is invaluable."

Stay Ahead of the Conversation

"Because the products, platforms, and applications are integrated and work together so well, it'smuch easier for us to stay relevant, monitor relevant conversations, keep our finger on the pulse and follow industry trends."

— Babatunde Oyateru