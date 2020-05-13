Challenge

Acquiring Real-Time Information and Analysis

The Seventh-day Adventist Church and its 20 million members operate the world's second-largest network of schools, enrolling more than 1.8 million students, and the largest Protestant network of hospitals and clinics. They're active in 202 out of 230 countries recognized by the United Nations. Their global influence and interest in further expanding their community makes timely and accurate communications a priority.

Prior to engaging Meltwater, they lacked the ability to monitor news and social media mentions in real time and in different languages from a single platform with built-in translation capabilities. They wanted to receive alerts each time an important mention or query was published about their organization— enabling their communications team to respond quickly— and sought a tool with metrics that could be customized to fit their needs. They realized a mobile app would allow them to be even more responsive.

Communications Manager Felipe Diemer de Lemos says, "We worked with other media monitoring companies previously, but they were focused exclusively on news clippings, didn't include social, and were severely limited in terms of the real-time analytics we needed to conduct church business. We quickly outgrew them."