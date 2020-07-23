The Impact

Winning Pitches with Confidence

SKY Fiber Digital Pitch

"The brief was to make home broadband appealing to millennials. We used Meltwater in two ways. First, since Filipinos are vocal online about their dissatisfaction to their current telco, Meltwater helped us to identify their pain points and craft a message that will cut across the clutter. And second, when we decided to appeal using their passions as a creative route, Meltwater helped us to identify what their interests are, and what about those interests will make them remember our ads. We won the pitch and created a series of bite-sized videos using millennials' passions."

Developing Successful Digital Strategies for Existing Clients

Chippy Philippines

"Influencers are a dime a dozen nowadays. We wanted our ChippyKada's (target audience) to feel represented by the influencer we choose. In order to achieve this, we used Meltwater to build a guerilla campaign that not only gave our ChippyKadas the influencer they deserved but also increased engagement and relevance for Chippy online.

When we found out that 90% had musicians on the top of their following list, we gave the audience power to create their own influencer band, the name of the band’s album, and their hit single. We used Meltwater to listen in more closely to their responses. After much data gathering, our culminating effort for this influencer campaign led to a music video release that had a song and band made from the imagination and mentions of our ChippyKadas.” Watch the music video here.

kidMMUNITY by Similac GainSchool

"It goes without saying that Moms care a lot about their kids so they are always on the lookout for the best products that fit their needs. That's why for Similac GainSchool, we used Meltwater to take a deeper dive into Filipino Moms' psyches to find unique insights that can make our efforts more relevant to them -- especially when COVID-19 crisis hit the country. Through social listening, we discovered the changes in behaviors of Moms as they navigated the uncertainties of the health situation and how it can affect their kids. Armed with these insights, we came up with the kIdMMUNITY campaign for Similac GainSchool, which helped Moms learn from fellow moms and health experts how to boost their kids' immunity."