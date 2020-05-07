Challenge

How to monitor the impact of all their events around the world?

Seedstars run 100+ local competitions and events all around the world, where they give the startups training, identify and select the best seed-stage startup from each country and award the winners with an opportunity to participate in one of the Regional Summits in Asia, CEE, Latam, Africa or MENA.

This event gives the start-ups a chance to qualify for the Seedstars Global Summit in Switzerland, where one of them will be crowned Seedstars World Global Winner. The challenge for the communication team was to track the visibility of those events during each stage of the organisational process.

Whilst using different tools and relying on the native data provided by their owned social channels directly, they were missing the overall picture which would enable them to track their results before, during, and after each event.

Measuring the visibility of their events was crucial for Seedstars. For each event, they work with different partners and sponsors, who expect media exposure in return.