Solution

Never Miss a Mention

Now using Meltwater's Media Intelligence platform, See Me can freely monitor & analyse all of their press and broadcast coverage in one consolidated platform. By having access to an all in one solution, the team no longer faces the challenge of chasing account representatives or using multiple tools - meaning they can be confident they will never miss a mention.

Building Influential Relationships

As well as having access to all broadcast and media coverage in real-time, See Me can now also build influential relationships with journalists and media professionals to help get the See Me story heard. Within the Influencer Contact Management tool, See Me can now build targeted media lists, and use them to reach those who can spread their message best.

For See Me, being able to find, contact and engage with journalists is extremely helpful when it comes to forming new alliances and connecting with new leads. To get their mission as a charity heard within the mental health landscape this means working with those who have a strong voice in the community, and proves to be a vital part of their marketing and communication strategy.