The Challenge
Improve Broadcast & Media Intelligence
Over the years, See Me has struggled to find a solution that was tailored to their needs as a company. To quickly spot trends and discussion points in the media on mental health, the See Me team wanted to have a tool that they could all access and navigate through with little effort. As well as this, the team wanted to be sure they never missed a mention and that all of their broadcast coverage was picked up and presented in real-time. In the past, See Me relied on software that would miss key broadcast coverage, making it difficult for the team to understand their true impact in the media. For See Me, these were the three key challenges:
- Limited media intelligence - The team weren't receiving all of their broadcast coverage.
- Poor account management - See Me had to continuously follow up with representatives to ensure they received all of their data.
- Missing key opportunities - Even when notifying their provider, the team found it difficult to track key upcoming events and mentions in the media.