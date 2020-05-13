Search for Common Ground

Challenge

Manual Processes Impede Progress

As the world's largest peace-building NGO, SFCG employees and program experts provide valuable hands-on insight into conflicts occurring on the ground. These insights are shared at events around the world. In order to generate awareness around these events, SFCG monitors media interest and continually expands its global network of media contacts.

Prior to Meltwater, identifying press contacts to cover these events required scouring news outlet websites to find the names and emails of relevant journalists or editors. With little insight into locations and topics covered by journalists, outreach was frustrating and time-intensive. Suspect contact information resulted in few replies to news releases along with disappointing pickup. Coverage was manually entered into spreadsheets and did not include any data.