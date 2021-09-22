Schneider Electric is a multinational company providing energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. It addresses homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services. Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric has 144,000 global employees and generates 25 billion Euros in revenue. A few of their many clients include Nestle Waters, Hilton, UPS, Oracle and many more.
Manage what they measure
Monitor online sentiments
Better understand share of voice in the market
Schneider Electric's rapid expansion, made it crucial for them to effectively track online media using manual methods. It was resource intensive to manually analyze all relevant online media, decode complicated reports and manage all their digital platforms from different spaces.
Schneider understood it was time for effective social media monitoring tools to help them save time and uncover deeper insights. The need for an automated solution, as well as more intuitive reports, lead them to seek out the services of.
Furthermore, the company wanted to track competition, sentiments, volume and brand health.
"Meltwater is a powerful digital tool as it provides extensive information into what we are looking for and also helps in reflecting data in a simple way. Beyond the technology, the Meltwater team always goes the extra mile in supporting with any requests which provides a great experience for us. I believe working with Meltwater is not only about the technology but it’s about the people too."
Alex Mal’ouf, Corporate Communications Director MEA
Today Meltwater gives Schneider Electric the ability to access advanced media monitoring and social listening with tools that help the team more effectively in terms of online presence. The communications team can now generate easy reports that include real-time metrics, enabling communicators to make better decisions online.
"With the Meltwater mobile application staying up to date with the online conversations becomes easier."
"I enjoy browsing through my morning and afternoon alerts within the tool. This allows me see and understand everything that's happening online."
"Understanding the latest trends in the industry is key. Meltwater has enabled Schneider Electric to not only keep updated with trends, but also to translating those trends into actionable plans."