Meltwater customer stories: Saxo Bank

Solution

Using data as the basis for informed decision-making

Operating in an international arena, it is essential for Saxo Bank to secure international coverage, build relationships with relevant media influencers, and keep track of the brand's mentions across media from a global perspective.

By leveraging Meltwater's media intelligence tool, Saxo Bank is able to save time by knowing exactly when and where the brand is mentioned without manual work involved. Additionally, Meltwater's PR influencer database helps improve Saxo Bank's PR outreach by connecting them with people who are interested in what they have to say.

Identifying relevant journalists globally

With the use of Meltwater's Influencer database, Saxo Bank obtains a data-driven approach to PR and communications, which is a determining factor for successful media performance. Meltwater's tools allow Saxo Bank to identify and reach out to the most relevant journalists and influencers on the international level based on keywords, industries, and topics, etc. This prevents a spray and pray approach, therefore improving ROI through more effective and efficient outreach.