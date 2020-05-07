Summary

Meltwater Helps Save the Children To

1. Measure share of voice

The Meltwater share of voice dashboards help in measuring Save the Children's media exposure in comparison to other NGO's involved in similar initiatives. The share of voice metric keeps them on track of the number of opportunities they must contribute to in order to adhere to their mission of being the number one leading center for child related issues.

2. Share news coverage directly on website

Save the Children's Newsfeed that's featured on their website is powered by Meltwater and helps their site become a go to source of information. Teams are able to cherry pick recent coverage about the organization and wider industry so they can control the conversation. Not only does this have a positive impact on fundraising, but it also significantly helps from an SEO perspective.

3. Establish a reporting mechanism

The monthly news and social media reports prepared by the Meltwater team helps Save the Children to monitor the overall health of the organization. For example, they can track whether they're being credited for giving a realistic picture and facts, whether certain celebrity endorsements have been successful, and what other programs have remained popular with the audience. They then use success data from these reports to help pitch to donors and partner with potential advocates.