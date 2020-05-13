Challenge

Monitoring and Managing Critical Information Flows

An interesting fact: 40 below in Celsius is also 40 below in Fahrenheit. There shouldn't be any confusion around the degree of cold we're talking about. Icy Arctic blasts place a premium on reliable heat generation in Canada's Saskatchewan Province, especially in winter.

SaskEnergy's Government and Media Relations team says the demand for natural gas has never been higher, and because safety issues are always top of mind, corporate leadership needs to be plugged into any developing situations night and day. The Media Relations team has responsibility for monitoring communications and intelligence related to the utility and being capable of responding whenever necessary. This requires the compact, three-person unit to rotate weekly shifts whereby someone is always available, including weekends and evenings.

SaskEnergy's Dave Burdeniuk says, "Twenty years ago you might have had half a day to respond to a reporter's inquiries. Now you probably have five minutes." Burdeniuk says SaskEnergy's previous media communications tool was essentially spamming them, alerting them to as many as 75 mentions of the same story in half an hour. Also, whenever he and his colleagues had issues with the software, it could be days before they'd hear back from a service rep.