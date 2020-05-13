Santander Rio Bank

Challenge

Responding in Real-Time to Developing Threats

Financial services companies understand that time is money and reputation matters. Continual scrutiny from the business press as well as people speaking freely on social media created a need at Santander Río for a platform that could monitor and assess their standing with the public.

Because the bank plays such a pivotal role in Argentina's economy and communities, using metrics to understand perception of the bank's products and services became essential. The communications team was also anxious for insights on how their marketing campaigns and public outreach were being received.

In addition to reliable data, the PR team wanted to easily share alerts with each other and key stakeholders within the bank. The ability to monitor on the go from anywhere was a must-have feature for 24x7 insight into ongoing media commentary.

Corporate Communications Analyst Guido Matijas says, "The business news cycle is relentless. The main challenge was to monitor in real-time and stay on top of relevant mentions on social media and in the news. I've developed a habit of sharing notes with colleagues right from the mobile app."