Meltwater customer stories: Salvation Army

Challenge

Structuring and collecting all information was a struggle

The Salvation Army wants to be able to monitor what is written about them. With Meltwater's media monitoring, they can easily follow what is said, and at the same time, have the insights presented in a structured manner through analysis and reports. With the data Meltwater provides, The Salvation Army can analyse how many conversations mention them and the context of mentions, for example, whether it's a positive or negative story. This way, they can see and understand whether their strategies are successful or need adjustment.

By monitoring what's being said about their competitors, The Salvation Army can more effectively benchmark, therefore helping them to make comparisons and set targets.