Challenge

Advertising agency, Ruth, uses Meltwater API on behalf of their client: Kommunal

The advertising agency Ruth was established in 1999 and has since grown an impressive client portfolio including SF-bio, Dagens Industri newspaper and Kommunal. Ruth previously used Meltwater's services to monitor editorial and social media. "With help from Meltwater, we start every morning by reviewing the news we receive in order to obtain a complete picture of what has happened since yesterday. This gives us confidence that we're fully in the loop during meetings with our clients", says Erik Wünsche, Project Manager for Ruth. Ruth recently expanded their Meltwater portfolio with Meltwater API, which they use on behalf of their client Kommunal.



Kommunal is in the midst of large-scale change management when it comes to trade unions. They plan to achieve this by tuning into member perspectives and collecting their opinions and proposals. A rooster was chosen to symbolise the awakening of a new Kommunal. "The rooster is an easily recognisable symbol of waking. A serious message doesn't necessarily need to be delivered in a sombre tone. At the same time, it is bold of Kommunal to be so transparent with what people think about them", says Erik Wünsche.



To measure how satisfied members are, the rooster takes three factors into account. Once a day, visitors to the website can indicate whether they have a negative, neutral or positive view of Kommunal. Members can also submit ideas to a suggestion box with proposals on how to improve Kommunal. The third factor, Meltwater API, helps the rooster to capture relevant social media conversations and understand their sentiment. If anything negative, neutral or positive is written about Kommunal, the rooster reacts immediately and the mention is brought to the attention of management. The public can also follow changes in satisfaction level via a barometer on Kommunal's website. "Meltwater API helps Kommunal combine external data with data from their own website and deliver a situation snapshot in real-time", says Wünsche.