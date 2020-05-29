Kongelig Norsk Båtforbund

Solution

Keeping track of mentions

Meltwater helps KNBF with keeping a close eye on specialist magazines that write about boating. Also, Meltwaters media monitoring is used to keep an overview of when local boating associations and boat crews are mentioned in the media. "Meltwater started by setting up a search which contributed to giving us a check of our own mentions, followed by a search which monitored mentions of other boating associations. A good start for getting an overview of our area of interest".

Monitoring relevant topics and opinion leaders

Monitoring relevant news, KNBF are also able to get insights about journalists who have an interest in our agenda. This helps KNBF with making even better lists of journalists to share their message. "One of the key issues for us at KNBF is the mandatory use of life jackets at sea for leisure boats. During the planning process to highlight this matter, my customer contact at Meltwater helped us obtain an overview of how many articles had been written about this specific topic and by whom".