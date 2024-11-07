Rixos Hotels
Robust media monitoring for agile brand management
With Meltwater’s media intelligence solution, Rixos Hotels has cut down on the time it once spent manually monitoring coverage while improving its insight into brand presence. “The platform’s ability to track media mentions across both local and global markets ensures that we’re always aware of our brand’s impact, not just in the GCC region but worldwide,” Manuel says. “This has helped us expand our reach and identify new markets or regions for growth.”
Along with greater brand insight, the solution’s AI-powered features, like real-time spike alerts and content summaries, gives the team more agile brand management. “This capability has saved us both time and resources by allowing us to address concerns before they escalate, minimizing disruptions to our daily operations,” explains Manuel.
Powerful media relations for global PR impact
As Rixos Hotels expands globally, it uses Meltwater’s media relations solution to build relationships with journalists worldwide. The platform’s journalist database provides the PR team with the most up-to-date contact information for media outlets and influencers in its far-flung target markets.
And with AI-powered press release generators and analytics, the team can scale its outreach efforts as needed without sacrificing quality or impact. “Automated features allow our team to focus on more strategic work, increasing our overall productivity while ensuring we deliver the best results,” says Manuel. As a result, Rixos Hotels can land brand awareness-boosting, trust-building media coverage around the world.
“Meltwater has transformed the way we approach PR at Rixos Hotels GCC, giving us tools that not only enhance our media efforts but also streamline our workflows, making everything more efficient.”
— Anjeanette Manuel, Country Public Relations Manager, Rixos Hotels GCC
Precise reporting for unmatched productivity
When it comes to optimizing efforts, Meltwater’s media intelligence solution gives Rixos Hotels the robust analytics it needs to design winning strategies. Performance trackers provide visibility into campaign impact and ROI, while unlimited searches let the brand keep tabs on its industry and peers. “Through leveraging Meltwater’s data, we’ve been able to shape more strategic PR campaigns, focusing on the audiences, media and influencers that matter most,” says Manuel. “This level of precision has increased our team’s productivity, as we’re no longer wasting time on broad, less effective approaches.”
Additionally, having Meltwater as a single source of truth for PR and marketing data makes it easy to ensure activities align with business goals. With shareable dashboards and customizable reports, the team can more efficiently communicate performance to stakeholders, increasing transparency up and down the organization and facilitating better decisions. “By making data-driven decisions, we’ve been able to optimize our strategies, leading to more impactful results and a higher return on investment in our PR activities,” Manuel says.
Get in touch to learn more
With Meltwater, Rixos Hotels’ PR team delivers growth-driving efforts boosted by data and proven with concrete metrics. Interested in the same? Learn more about what Meltwater can do for you.