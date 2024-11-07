Robust media monitoring for agile brand management

With Meltwater’s media intelligence solution, Rixos Hotels has cut down on the time it once spent manually monitoring coverage while improving its insight into brand presence. “The platform’s ability to track media mentions across both local and global markets ensures that we’re always aware of our brand’s impact, not just in the GCC region but worldwide,” Manuel says. “This has helped us expand our reach and identify new markets or regions for growth.”

Along with greater brand insight, the solution’s AI-powered features, like real-time spike alerts and content summaries, gives the team more agile brand management. “This capability has saved us both time and resources by allowing us to address concerns before they escalate, minimizing disruptions to our daily operations,” explains Manuel.

Powerful media relations for global PR impact

As Rixos Hotels expands globally, it uses Meltwater’s media relations solution to build relationships with journalists worldwide. The platform’s journalist database provides the PR team with the most up-to-date contact information for media outlets and influencers in its far-flung target markets.

And with AI-powered press release generators and analytics, the team can scale its outreach efforts as needed without sacrificing quality or impact. “Automated features allow our team to focus on more strategic work, increasing our overall productivity while ensuring we deliver the best results,” says Manuel. As a result, Rixos Hotels can land brand awareness-boosting, trust-building media coverage around the world.