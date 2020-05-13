Challenge

Generating Awareness and an Increase in Visits

The road to success in Rio de Janeiro runs through the Rio Convention & Visitors Bureau, the private nonprofit tasked with promoting tourism, congresses, and gatherings in one of the world capitals of fun. With so many rich themes to draw from and promote — from music to beach life to Carnival to Corcovado and Sugarloaf mountains — Rio CVB wanted a reliable media communications solution to help position them better with national and international visitors and influencers.

They needed a modern contact database that could easily adapt to their changing priorities and campaigns by allowing them to target specific audiences. Identifying and engaging the journalists and influencers talking to and writing for these audiences was important, as was the ability to geotarget by specific countries. Measuring effectiveness and continuously tweaking their approach plays a large role in their overall planning. They wanted detailed reports containing key performance indicators (KPIs) that could be shared with primary stakeholders and help inform their future efforts.

Rio CVB Press Officer Alessandra Raulino says, "Many times we need a report as soon as the communication is sent out, and Meltwater's reporting is excellent for our purposes. The reach metric is huge for us."