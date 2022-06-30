REV Media
REV Media informs and entertains millions of Malaysians every day. It needed a powerful tool to track its audience.
As a media company that millions of Malaysians rely on for information and entertainment, REV Media Group needs to be in touch with its audience. They must understand their customers’ wants and needs first, and only then are they able to create engaging content that connects best with their audiences. To do that, REV Media Group requires a comprehensive communications tool that allows it to track everything from the national political conversation to what people are saying about their most popular TV programs.
Meet REV Media Group
As Media Prima’s digital arm, REV Media Group is Malaysia’s leading digital publisher, with more than 35 of the country’s most respected and beloved media brands falling under its umbrella, including radio, television, newspapers, and digital. The company’s content is ubiquitous, reaching more than 15 million people across the country each month — about 80% of Malaysia’s internet population.
The challenge REV Media Group faced
REV Media Group is a huge organisation with dozens of diverse media brands, thousands of staff across multiple sites, and an audience of millions nationwide. The company wanted a communications tool that would allow its team to track and monitor conversations in the media and online, including across social media platforms.
REV Media Group needed to track conversations about its own brands, products, programs, and stars, but it didn’t stop there. Being an organisation that creates content, including news, it was essential to monitor trending topics that were important to its audience. The goal is to produce the kind of relevant content its audience wanted to consume. It needed to do this across several languages.
Using Meltwater means our team can access the data they want, in real-time, which allows us to make quick decisions about the effectiveness of our content strategy.
Richard Chit, REV Media Group’s Head of Product
Meltwater helps REV Media to:
Track and monitor its brands, products and starts across multiple language
Monitor the performance of its content
Listen to the national conversation, and then lead it
Make quick decisions about content and strategy
An effortless solution for a big brand
Meltwater helps REV Media Group's diverse teams to access the information they need, whenever they need it, wherever they are, in real-time. It empowers REV Media not just to remain central to important national conversations, but to lead those conversations through its content creation.