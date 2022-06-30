The challenge REV Media Group faced

REV Media Group is a huge organisation with dozens of diverse media brands, thousands of staff across multiple sites, and an audience of millions nationwide. The company wanted a communications tool that would allow its team to track and monitor conversations in the media and online, including across social media platforms.

REV Media Group needed to track conversations about its own brands, products, programs, and stars, but it didn’t stop there. Being an organisation that creates content, including news, it was essential to monitor trending topics that were important to its audience. The goal is to produce the kind of relevant content its audience wanted to consume. It needed to do this across several languages.