Streamlined Workflows and Cost-Savings

Global teams need robust solutions. This is especially true for Red Havas, whose teams operate across a dozen markets worldwide. And with many of its clients present in multiple markets, the agency needed a way to streamline workflows and consolidate tools.

In particular, the agency wanted to eliminate inefficiencies, both for itself and its clients. Looking to different platforms for data on different channels that then had to be migrated into another standalone tool taxed workflows and budgets alike.

Red Havas used Meltwater’s solutions to optimize operational efficiency, getting its far-flung teams on the same page. Instead of jumping from software to software, Red Havas’s social listening, media monitoring, and social media marketing efforts are now consolidated into the Meltwater suite. While teams in different markets once used various tools, they now enjoy more seamless collaboration.

Aligning workflows with Meltwater gave Red Havas even more room to level up its strategies. For example, it used social analytics insights to develop an influencer engagement and marketing strategy. Using our Klear platform’s comprehensive audience demographics segmentation, the agency was able to identify three categories of influencers — narrators, distributors, and creators — and customize their influencer outreach and selection strategies to each client. “This is a really key focus for our business, says Tiller, and “bringing it all into one plethora of tools and then being able to present that back is what we value in the partnership.”

As an added plus, optimizing operations helped Red Havas optimize budgets. “That’s something that we can pass on to our clients and that’s something they appreciate,” says Tiller.

New Business Development

“I think one of the most significant outputs from our partnership is just new business conversion,” says Tiller.

As it nurtures new prospects and existing clients, Red Havas often turns to Meltwater early to help identify critical solutions that may meet these businesses’ needs. That partnership has led to new, customized product offerings that grow the agency’s services and support its mission to redefine PR.

Meltwater aided Red Havas in developing a bespoke evaluation framework called the Merged Media Score to match its understanding of modern audience and consumer behavior. The Merged Media Score integrates key metrics — including prominence, social echo, volume, and sentiment — social media, digital news, and online community channels into an omnichannel scoring system.

Armed with competitive insights that capture precisely how consumers are engaging with brands across different mediums, the agency provides current and prospective clients with custom Merged Media Score reports that make its data-powered strategies come alive.

“Putting a solution in place for them and showing them how it could really look and work, that’s something a client gets excited about when they see that in a new business proposal. It has definitely helped us get new business opportunities across the line,” says Tiller.