Solutions

Meltwater’s media monitoring platform, provided exactly what realme needed. Meltwater covers global regions, tracks mentions across different channels, and provides a dashboard to show how different regions are performing. This allows Ian and his team to evaluate the performance of the brand and determine sentiment across the globe from a single platform.

With the data produced by Meltwater, realme is able to contribute to global messaging strategies to ensure consistency for the brand. In addition, they are now able to perform competitor benchmarking and determine media SoV. This helps the PR team identify trends, keep on top of industry topics, and research competitor offerings, especially for new innovations.