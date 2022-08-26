Challenge
The Product PR team at realme is responsible for measuring and monitoring the global brand exposure. This includes share of voice (SoV), media mentions and product mentions. They want to grow brand awareness and keep an eye on what other phone brands are doing around the world. . In addition, they want to measure the performance of local and regional PR teams for:
● Middle East and North Africa
● Europe
● North America
● Asia-Pacific
To keep up with the fast-growing company, Product PR Manager, Ian Huang knew he needed tools to help track global media mentions and to help each regional team operate at maximum effectiveness.