Challenge

The Commission has a media and communications team with two officers and no designated marketing resource. While the Commission is a relatively small agency within the Queensland Government, it still has the governance requirements and functions of larger agencies.

To do so effectively, industry stakeholders need to remain well informed of any changes and events in the industry. “One of the primary things we need to do effectively is monitor news and social media. As the media landscape changes and becomes increasingly social, it’s where we go to see how the messaging of our industry is evolving,” says Principal Media and Communications Advisor, Vincene Overs.

The integration of news and social has also opened up new responsibilities for Vincene’s team, including the management of owned social channels and marketing for the Commission's initiatives such as their Greyhound Adoption Program. “There’s nowhere near as many journalists as there used to be. We've had to adapt to those changes by using channels such as social media to do our jobs,” says Vincene, “You can’t rely on those traditional channels anymore.”

With a rapidly evolving media climate and a wide remit of responsibilities, The Commission’s media and communications team needed a media intelligence provider that could service their needs to scale