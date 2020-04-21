Challenge

Understanding impact

Research conducted by Pride has shown that there are a number of reasons for attending the event, such as celebrating the community's success (42%), having a great day out with family and friends (19%), to simply be part of the parade (16%) or to make a political statement (11%). Stakeholders range from businesses to charities, religious groups to trade unions. Each group has a different voice, agenda and priority.

The diversity of Pride's community gives some indication of the challenges Pride in London faces when it comes to managing community segments and messages. "Yes, Pride is a celebration of achievements, but it's also a platform for campaigning and raising awareness of problems and issues still faced by the LBGT+ community. It's important that the campaign's message isn't diluted along the way."

The power of visibility is at the heart of Pride. The bigger the community, the further the message reach, however growing a community is easier said than done. "We also need to connect with people outside of the LBGT+ community as their actions influence member's living their lives as equals. This wider community is therefore essential in reaching if we're to raise awareness and achieve the spot for the loudest megaphone to drive change." Stephen explains. With countless organizations battling it out to have brand time with audiences, Pride in London is forced to think differently about their communication strategy in order to increase visibility.