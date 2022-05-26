Philippines’ telco looks to bolster media relations and engagement

That’s exactly what Cathy Yap-Yang, FVP & Group Head, Corporate Communications at PLDT, wanted to address. As the Philippines’ largest fully integrated telecommunications company, PLDT enjoys one of the largest market capitalisations among Philippine listed companies. Cathy leads a small, tight-knit team who handles corporate news for PLDT, including information about investments and networks. The same team is also responsible for Smart, PLDT’s products and services related to smart home technologies.

One of the group’s main areas of responsibility is media relations. PLDT’s diverse range of products and services, along with the need to communicate frequent investor updates, generated the need for a lot of media releases. Cathy suspected they could be over-communicating to the market, but she had no way to know for sure.

“We had a number of media release distributions in a year in a highly competitive market,” she says.

“I wanted to make sure we were benefiting from all that effort.”