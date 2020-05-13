Challenge

Promote and Measure the Progress of Key Campaigns

From their founding more than 80 years ago during the Spanish Civil War, Plan International has been providing relief to children. Their ambitions have expanded in tandem with their size and presence: two years ago, they committed to transforming the lives of 100 million girls by 2022. Communication comprises the core of their strategy, including campaigns designed to encourage participation, partnerships, and sponsors.

Plan International Latin America launched a complementary marketing campaign, Girls Get Equal, in October 2018, targeting the high incidence of unplanned pregnancy and forced marriage of adolescent girls in the region. Prior to launch, they knew they needed a comprehensive suite of media intelligence tools and a provider capable of serving as more of a partner than a vendor. They wanted guidance on achieving a greater positive impact on social as well as traditional channels. Analyzing and interpreting their impact in each country they operate in was critical. They also needed the ability to prepare complete media coverage reports in a timely manner.

Regional Communications Manager Juan Carlos González Díaz says, "It wasn't long before we saw Meltwater's potential to provide everything we needed in a single platform, with clear visibility into every locality we work in and in-depth analysis."