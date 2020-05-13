Summary

Meltwater Helps PIJAC

Provide relevant content and track success rates of member newsletters

"Meltwater's commitment to developing our keyword searches helped generate more than 10,000 articles read for our daily member e-newsletter in the first 6 months of use. That figure demonstrates that the depth, breadth, and quality of coverage Meltwater provides is relevant to our members."

— Mike Bober, President & CEO

Capture all legislation coverage and understand the big picture landscape

"Meltwater helps us look at issues in the news from a big picture perspective. When we saw press pick up around the topic of allowing pets on Amtrak trains we decided to take action, and we successfully got a law passed allowing pets on trains throughout the northeast corridor."

Gain trusted advice from media experts

"With the newsletter, we created something out of nothing.We could not have done that without an automated, easy-to-use tool. The fact that our members go out of their way to tell me they appreciate the articles we send and they rely on the content we send proves Meltwater's value."

— Joshua Jones, Director of Legislative & Regulatory Engagement