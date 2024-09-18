Robust campaign tracking in less time

For any organization, evaluating campaigns is essential for building on past successes and driving future growth. Meltwater lets Pernod Ricard measure the performance of campaigns across its portfolio of more than 240 brands with custom Campaign Tracker dashboards.

Each Campaign Tracker shows impact on overall brand health by measuring sentiment, reach, and other metrics of newly generated conversations while identifying the key authors within them. Plus, automated reports streamline the evaluation process, allowing Pernod Ricard’s Consumer Insights team to maintain consistency and determine performance benchmarks. “The Trackers ensure that there's a common process with a common language and harmonized KPIs in place to measure the performance and impact of a campaign at the right time,” says Elena Franceschini, Pernod Ricard’s Head of Consumer Insights.

Meltwater also enables Pernod Ricard to tap into data beyond social media conversations and zero in on evaluating consumer experiences. For example, it integrates reviews from Google and TripAdvisor with social intelligence data to measure the reception of products, ingredients, and experiences at its 30 brand homes (official establishments serving Pernod Ricard brands) worldwide.

Gaining that 360-degree view of brand performance gives Pernod Ricard more time to do what matters most — making data-driven, strategic moves. “We can capture and structure that data at scale and build on implications and actions,” says Franceschini. “Thanks to that data, we have more space to strategize on insights and have action-oriented discussions.”

Ad hoc insights that shape strategies

Between campaigns, Meltwater helps the Consumer Insights team conduct ad hoc market and consumer research with ease. That capability lets the team speedily respond to consumer intelligence inquiries from leadership with insights and analytics.

“We tend to receive a lot of questions related to context affecting consumers' lives, like COVID-19 or inflation,” explains Franceschini. “With Meltwater, we not only track the brand sentiment, health, and awareness associated with that context, we also make sure to use that data in a way that will add a different perspective into our analysis.”

Communicating valuable findings up and down the organization is seamless thanks to Insights Pages tailored with relevant analytic widgets and AI-powered explainers. “We can actually customize our reporting as sort of our AI tool that will be automatically updated every day, showing exactly the right data that we want our top management to look at.”

ESG tracking that smashes silos

A critical component of Pernod Ricard’s continued success is its commitment to sustainability. It uses a custom Sustainability and Responsibility Barometer within Meltwater to track its overall progress toward reaching its targets by 2030. The barometer tracks the sentiment, engagement actions, and volumes of related conversations across 26 markets in 14 languages — all in one easy-to-read, shareable analytics dashboard.

Along with helping the organization stay accountable to its goals, the barometer breaks down silos between cross-functional teams, letting operations, HR, corporate communications, PR, and more benefit from the insights uncovered. “It's a harmonized way of tracking that engages the company as a whole in all the different areas,” Franceschini says. “Everybody is using this tool to make sure we keep an eye on such a sensitive and important topic for us as a business.”