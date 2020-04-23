Summary

Meltwater Helps Peermont Hotels To

Receive Accurate Publicity Reports

"The monthly reports provide us with extremely valuable information with an overview of our PR efforts, and it paints an accurate picture of what we are getting right and where our challenges are."

Gain Valuable Competitor Insights

"It's important to keep up with trends and to see what our competitors are up to, and Meltwater has made it easy for us to do this. We need to keep ourselves in check and see if the PR we generate is affecting the business in a positive way. The insights we have gained from Meltwater help us to answer this."

Easily Access Coverage on Mobile

"I absolutely love the Meltwater mobile app. I can access the app anywhere and share our coverage on social media and share insightful industry news with our Executive team in real time. To be able to share articles through WhatsApp is very convenient."

— Julie van Wyk, Public Relations & Customer Care Manager at Peermont