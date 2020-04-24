Summary

Meltwater Helps OUTA To

Target relevant journalists

"Using Meltwater's Influencer Contact Management system, we've been able to channel our communications through journalists who are actually interested in that specific content. This has resulted in a dramatic improvement in our brand reach. Our social media channels have also seen significant growth as a consequence of the greater exposure."

Improve response time

"Instant notifications mean that we're always in the know when it comes to opposing statements or company mentions. As a result, we're able respond swiftly and with the knowledge that we've got a comprehensive understanding of the situation."

Measure impact of PR

"The fact that we're now able to accurately measure the traction of each of our press releases has meant that we can make more evidence informed organizational decisions."

— Rob Hutchinson