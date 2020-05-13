Old Dominion University

Solution

A Central Platform with Analytics

Today, ODU's communications team holds monthly strategy meetings with senior executives where they use Meltwater to identify trending topics in the media they want to focus on and who will be positioned as the expert and external speaker for the university on the selected topic. Beyond inserting themselves into trending conversations, they use the influencers database to target journalists for articles on ODU's research, and in turn, use the stories they create for fundraising.

Crisis management is supported by Meltwater Alerts, which allow ODU to monitor trends and social media within a 1-mile radius of campus. Meltwater Engage lets them assign specific users to reply to specific social posts as soon as they come in, further streamlining their processes. Throughout, dashboard analytics tell them how well they're performing with donors and the broader ODU community.

"We produce a daily newsletter we send to our president and other high-level people," says Giovanna Genard. "We use Meltwater to inform everyone of news concerning the university."