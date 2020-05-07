Summary

Meltwater Helps NIIT To

1. Monitor coverage in real time

Real-time insights help us stay ahead and adapt to the changing ecosystem. By providing deeper insights into the coverage, crisis management has become more prompt and actionable. Moreover, response turn around on customer queries is monitored frequently ensuring a healthy client servicing department.

2. Generate reports to aid strategy & decision-making

The monthly reports give us the metrics to visualize large changes over time, which in turn help us gauge the overall performance of our business and initiatives. For example, on the launch of 'DigiNxt' campaign we observed a 90% positive sentiment from our audience, therefore depicting success of the initiative which naturally directing us towards the next steps.

3. Keep up on competition

The share of voice metrics helps us benchmark ourselves against key players within the industry. It is imperative to know how and where the community members are acting in real-time since this impacts our product development and communication efforts.