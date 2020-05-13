Newman-Dailey Resort Properties

Challenge

Standing Out in a Crowded Field

Newman-Dailey is in the enviable position of being able to stand out from their perch in the city of Destin on Florida's Emerald Coast. Along with pristine white sand beaches and sparkling water is some of the world's best sportfishing. Add to this a stellar reputation— their 4.7 rating on Trip Advisor is based on nearly 8,000 reviews— and the property management company would appear to have it made in the shade.

Instead, they're subject to fierce competition. In attracting tourists and other visitors to their version of the good life, Newman-Dailey must jockey for position with countless other resorts in the region and throughout Florida. Communication solutions and media platforms play a critical role here.

"I was a Cision client before switching," Newman-Dailey's Tracy Louthain says. "I used it mostly for the contact database. What I didn't have with Cision, though, was a marketing partner."

The communications and marketing director needed a stronger media intelligence and monitoring solution, as well as a partner to help generate new customers. She also saw the need to continue to grow Newman-Dailey's reputation as local experts, which led her to Meltwater.