Naga DDB Tribal

Meltwater helps Naga explore and analyse consumer behaviour

Meltwater gave Naga an easy way to use social listening to monitor brand sentiment, emerging behaviours, and larger cultural trends. This allowed them to better understand the consumer market for each of their clients. Being able to vividly articulate pain points, and gain insight into routines and aspirations, was instrumental in building the deep empathy their clients expected Naga to deliver.

This, in turn, allows Naga to become a better partner to each of their clients. Customisable dashboards and real-time conversations through the Meltwater platform enabled Naga to be proactive and improve their service levels. In addition to tracking conversations surrounding ongoing campaigns, they were also able to identify new business and growth opportunities for their clients by identifying patterns in trending conversations.

"Meltwater is a great addition to our proprietary suite of analytic tools," Alex says. "Through their highly customisable search queries, we are able to easily collate social listening that further supports and validates our thought leadership in spaces beyond traditional advertising."