Challenge

As an emerging competitor in the fast-paced telecommunications space, there is one skill that is perhaps championed above all others: agility. The ability to be able to create, adapt and implement quickly to a changing landscape. With larger incumbent titans ruling the roost, the PR and Communications team at MyRepublic have had to remain agile to stay competitive.

In the beginning, MyRepublic used traditional media monitoring methods (reading papers, Google alerts) to track their own news, but realised that they were missing content despite the highly time-consuming daily routine.

Part and parcel of being an agile operator also includes tracking competitor and regulatory news in order to update Senior Management. In turn, the C-Suite would be able to make strategic decisions.