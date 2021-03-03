Challenge

As MultiChoice Group Executive for Corporate Affairs, Jabavu (Joe) Heshu has a string of vital responsibilities including stakeholder engagement and reputation management. But like with most Corporate Affairs professionals, social media has changed the dynamic of the job quite significantly.

One important shift is how news now breaks. “The way the newsroom operates has changed; suddenly journalists are reporting on what’s happening on social media! As a result, the story could be formulated well before a company, has said anything.” This has reduced control and “increased the need to be very engaged in conversations if you want to shape news.” He adds, “Now community engagement becomes more important – and this means understanding the tonality of how your messages are landing, as well as having an up to the minute view on that.” Since MultiChoice receives thousands of mentions across the group, it’s impossible for the team to understand the context of conversation without the support of a social listening tool.

Unfortunately, most brands will at some point experience negative social media comments – and MultiChoice isn’t exempt. After running a promotion lowering some subscription prices across a number of African countries other than in South Africa, unhappy South African Twitter users caused the hashtag 'DStv must fall’ to trend as they too wanted pricing relief during the pandemic.

MultiChoice needed a solution that allowed them to keep up with adverse social media chatter and have a better sense of what’s not working so they could improve customer experience and achieve their business goal of ‘being Africa's most loved storyteller’. “Our core product is the content that we create, so it’s important for us to measure what people are saying about our company.”