Solution

International press coverage in real-time dashboards

Momondo actively focuses on growing brand awareness through PR efforts in international markets. It is therefore very important for the company to monitor, analyse and understand all its PR activities. By using Meltwater's media monitoring tool, Momondo is able to keep a close eye on its position in the market and how people engage with the brand.

Meltwater's real-time dashboards showcase Momondo's media exposure alongside other essential KPIs. By leveraging Meltwater media analysis, Momondo has an up-to-minute view of press coverage and mentions. Furthermore, Momondo is able to stay informed about the industry and compare its performance against its competitors' through interactive benchmark dashboards. Such dashboards are fundamental in helping Momondo understand its position in the market.