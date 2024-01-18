Meet Mitsubishi Motors Australia

The Product PR team for Mitsubishi Motors Australia is the primary point of contact for any media who require information about their products. They must ensure a constant stream of media coverage, including everything from media releases to vehicle launch events in support of both national and international markets.

One way this is accomplished is by managing a national media vehicle fleet which is loaned to automotive media outlets for road testing and vehicle comparisons. Mitsubishi Motors Australia has extended access to the media vehicle fleet to lifestyle media and social media, where they are engaging new audiences not found in traditional channels.

As global interest in the EV market explodes, it has become vital for the Product PR team to engage with media in the environmental space to help start conversations about the contributions Mitsubishi is making to emissions reduction.

The Challenge Faced by Mitsubishi Motors Australia

The Product PR team needed to be on top of all media coverage but realised they were missing significant amounts of relevant coverage. On several occasions, the team would find media clips through manual searches that hadn’t been included in previous reporting.

In addition, the team were receiving irrelevant reporting from other businesses in the Mitsubishi Group that ran independently from the Mitsubishi Motors brand.

Lastly, the reporting they were receiving from media monitoring didn’t adequately reflect the value of digital marketing. The reporting was primarily focused on Advertising Value Equivalent, a challenging metric to quantify in the digital age. There was also a lack of clarity on social media impact and tracking.

The PR team needed a product that gave more precise reporting on media coverage. In addition, they needed a better way to report on the success of their social media and digital impact.

Mitsubishi Motors Australia needed a platform that could: