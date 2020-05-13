Mineta Transportation Institute

Challenge

Increasing Insight and Accountability

As a research institute, MTI is responsible for finding, generating, and sharing transportation reports and solutions with the general public and government agencies. Before switching to Meltwater, MTI distributed news releases through PR Newswire, which allowed no personalization and returned disappointing results. It offered no metrics to benchmark against, making it difficult for MTI to prove its effectiveness to the US Department of Transportation (DOT) and earn an increase in funding.

MTI's value to the Department of Homeland Security also suffered. The research institute couldn't effectively monitor keywords in news items, limiting their ability to contribute to the world's largest database on transportation-related terrorist activity.