Bringing fragmented data together

Traditional and social media monitoring across brands, industries, markets, and languages is a complex but crucial undertaking for the Millat Group. Previously, the organization faced common obstacles like fragmented data and lack of analytics insights, costing it valuable time and opportunities. But with Meltwater, Millat Group has a single source of truth for its social listening and media intelligence, capturing every mention while keeping all stakeholders on the same page.

“Meltwater saves us time — and time is money — because we’re not clicking from one platform to the next,” says Altaaf Kazi, Millat Group’s VP of Corporate Communication and Business Development. “Meltwater gives us access to social media monitoring and content planning, media monitoring, and press release distribution all in one solution. I don't have to get three different softwares.”

As a result, the communications and social media teams have the capabilities they need to execute strategies without confusion, interruption, or doubled efforts. That means more time for strategizing and reaching new business goals.

Media relations across borders and teams

With offices in Johannesburg and Dubai, the Millat Group is a truly global organization with international PR needs. Meltwater lets the Millat Group streamline media relations and outreach for its entire portfolio, no matter where in the world their business activities are.

Press release distribution and international media databases within Meltwater’s media relations solution let the communications team target top journalists, influencers, and outlets around the world. Meanwhile, built-in measurement, analytics, and reporting features provide the data needed to ensure that all of Millat’s efforts are high-impact and optimizable.

“I'm able to benchmark certain types of press releases by looking at the hit rate versus the publishing rate, so we know if we’ve succeeded in the messaging or what we need to do for our next press release,” Kazi says.

When it comes time to prove the ROI of PR and comms efforts to leadership teams, highlighting successes and value is simple with customizable, shareable reports, complete with easy-to-read data visualizations. So when the communication team hits new benchmarks, like landing coverage in target publications and ensuring the correct messaging and narrative is reflected, all stakeholders can confidently celebrate the wins.

Around the clock convenience and support

The Meltwater app makes it easy for stakeholders to access reports and check dashboards on the go, a must for teams operating across time zones. Plus, when the Millat Group has questions, ideas, and new opportunities, Meltwater is always on hand to respond via a people-powered help desk available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Sometimes when you're working at 11 o'clock at night and you need an answer or you've got a report that you've got to finish, that live chat helps a lot,” says Kazi. “You're not chatting to a bot, you're chatting to a human.”

With open lines of communication and a personalized approach, the Meltwater team ensures Millat Group gets the most out of the Suite, customizing it to their business goals and operational needs. So each time a new door opens, the Millat Group can count on Meltwater to help guide it through.