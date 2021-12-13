Challenge

Mentholatum’s ecommerce and marketing teams needed new ways to find out what their customers were talking about, but manually trawling reviews proved to be a challenging task. The teams were spending a lot of time scrolling through reviews on each individual ecommerce platform. Searching for product reviews became a time-consuming process.

For example, missing out on a new trending product by a competitor may affect their brand’s influence in the market. Mentholatum needed to quickly identify gaps in their strategies to maintain their position as an industry leader.

Mentholatum needed to track everything - product reviews, what competitors were doing, and what new products were coming onto the market. It’s so vital to be able to quickly and easily access all of this information. Keeping track of reviews is a great way to stay on top of what their customers wanted and needed.